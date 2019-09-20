MORE than 100 protestors in Abergavenny made clear their concerns over climate change as part of a global “climate strike” day.

Armed with placards and banners, activists young and old sang and chanted as they snaked through Nevill Street.

“I am striking because I am annoyed that the Government is being narrow minded by focussing on Brexit instead of focussing on something that threatens the entire existence of humanity,” said Molly King, a pupil at King Henry VIII comprehensive school.

Ms King, 17, led the crowd and added: “I think Brexit is important, but there will be no point if we do or don’t have Brexit if we don’t have a planet.”

Grandparents Carolina and Lee Harris (above) said they were protesting for their grandchildren’s future.

“For us things won’t possibly change too much, but we definitely fear for the future for our really beautiful world that is just falling apart,” Mrs Lee said.

“I feel quite emotional now just saying the words.”

Their placards were made by their grandchildren, aged four and eight.

Mr Harris said there needed to be a “real political will to drive” through change to “make a difference for the world and generations to come”.

Climate change protesters in Abergavenny lie down as part of the 'strike' event

Christopher Trafford, who works for the charity Jamie’s Farm, said: “If we don’t do something about consumption and emissions really really soon, the future is going to be very bleak.

“We know already that there is going to be serious disruption in our lives, and it is only going to get worse.

“We owe it to future generations to protect our ecosystems and our climates.”

The Welsh Government has declared a “climate emergency” and set a target to cut carbon emission by 95% by 2050.

Yet Sue Harrison, from Crickhowell, said it would be “too late” and that “definite action” needed to be taken.

“We are fed up with promises,” said Mrs Harrison, who runs Plastic Free Abergavenny.

Thousands of activists protested across Wales, with strikers marching to the Senedd in Cardiff and taking over the council chambers in Swansea.

Millions of people across the globe have joined the strikes, with major cities brought to a stand-still.

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old who sparked the movement with a solitary protest outside Swedish parliament in August 2018 tweeted: “Change is coming”.