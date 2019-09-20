A PROJECT charting the history of women in Newport has culminated in the installation of six mosaics to highlight the importance of the 1918 Representation of the People Act.

The mosaics, created by artist Stephanie Roberts, depict the contribution the women of Newport have made to the city's history.

Each mosaic carries a theme – Rise (Chartism), Suffrage, Workforce, Public Face, Sport, and Education towards Equality.

Rather than depict one notable woman in each of these fields, the mosaics represent the achievement of the city's women as a whole.

Newport City Council successfully applied for funding from the Heritage Fund to honour 100 years of women's history and to raise awareness of the centenary of the Representation of the People Act, which enabled all men and some women over the age of 30 to vote. It paved the way for universal suffrage in 1928, when all women over the age of 21 were able to vote on equal terms with men.

The six mosaics are located in St Paul's Walk in the centre of the city.

"So much of the inspiration came from the talented women I surrounded myself with on a daily basis," said Mrs Roberts.

"We received support from leader of Newport City Council Debbie Wilcox to dedicate this space to the lives of Newport women.

"The mosaics couldn't have been possible without a great many people, they took a months's hard work to complete.

"We felt the weight of every woman on our shoulders. This city has had a great history in telling stories through mosaic."

­— The mosaics

Rise was designed and made with the assistance of Linc Cymru Extra Care Scheme Tenants and the Go Girls.

The mosaic celebrates those women who organised and supported the Chartists in South Wales, culminating in the 1839 Newport Rising.

Suffrage was designed and made with the assistance of Women’s Institute, Coffee’n’Laughs & Ffrind I Mi members.

The mosaic honours those suffragists and suffragettes who fought for the right to vote.

Workforce was designed and made with the assistance of Year 6 pupils at Pillgwenlly Primary School.

The mosaic remembers pioneering women who proved themselves in traditionally male workplaces, especially during the Second World War.

Public face was designed and made with the assistance of St Michaels RC Primary School.

It honours those women who paved the way for others to take up influential positions in public life, as well as those women who have excelled in this field since.

Sport was designed and made with the assistance of Year 5 pupils at Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Teyrnon.

It celebrates sporting triumphs of the city's women.

Education towards Equality was designed and made with the assistance of Newport City Homes Extra Care Scheme Tenants.

It honours those educators who dedicated their careers to the education of girls in Newport.