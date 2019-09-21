OVER the last month, nine defendants were jailed for a range of offences, from dealing cocaine, violence and stealing.

Their combined sentences totalled more than 20 years in prison.

Here we look at their crimes and punishment.

Adam Mathias

ADAM Mathias, from Cwmbran, threatened to stab his victim for his mobile phone during a terrifying attempted robbery in the town.

The 22-year-old was jailed for three years at Newport Crown Court.

Mathias, of Kingsland Walk, St Dials, pleaded guilty to attempted robbery and possessing an offensive weapon.

Jonathan Harris

BALACLAVA-CLAD raider Jonathan Harris was jailed for four years as a “third-strike” burglar after he broke into an elderly woman’s house.

The 46-year-old was high on liquid ecstasy while committing the offence in Pontypool with a female accomplice, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Harris, of Lancaster Road, New Inn, admitted burglary.

Kevin Hancox

KEVIN Hancox was sentenced at Newport Magistrates’ Court after he pleaded guilty to burglary and theft in the city.

The defendant, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 10 months.

Lewis Sims

“MIDDLEMAN” cocaine and cannabis dealer Lewis Sims, a talented rugby player from Torfaen, boasted he employed runners.

The 23-year-old, of Balmond Terrace, Osborne Road, Pontypool, was caught after one of his partner in crime was arrested and their phone analysed, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

Sims pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, supplying cannabis and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Judge Jeremy Jenkins jailed the defendant for two years and two months.

Joshua Beckett

GWENT drug dealer Joshua Bennett was jailed at Newport Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to a charge of producing a controlled class B drug, cannabis and being concerned in the supply of a class B drug, also cannabis.

The 23-year-old was sentenced to three years in prison by Judge Jeremy Jenkins.

David Beckett

DAVID Beckett, 51, was jailed at Newport Crown Court after he pleaded guilty to a charge of producing a controlled class B drug, cannabis.

He was sentenced to four years in prison.

Tom Hagans

FATHER-OF-SEVEN Tom Hagans, aged 37, from Wilkinson Close in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, admitted attempted theft, criminal damage and being in breach of a suspended sentence on a bungled venture to South Wales.

He tried to break into a garage cash point in Pontypool containing £30,000 in notes with a crowbar and screwdriver.

Hagans tried to run away from the scene but was arrested after being chased by a police dog and was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court for 23 months.

Shaun Williams

SHAUN Williams, 34, from Pontypool, was sentenced at Newport Crown Court after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supplying a class A drug.

He was jailed for two years and eight months.

Outside the court, the officer in this case, PC Gareth Mcsherry, said: "The sentence reflects how serious Gwent Police and the court system take drug dealing, given the effects it has on the local community.”

Matthew Powell

MATTHEW Powell launched a “sickening attack” on his former partner outside a city nightclub after knocking her unconscious with a karate kick.

He assaulted his ex-girlfriend outside Newport’s The Courtyard venue, the city’s crown court heard.

The 30-year-old, of Mariners Court, East Dock Road, Newport, pleaded guilty to common assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Powell was jailed for 18 months.