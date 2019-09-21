DO you recognise this Gwent street? If so, write to Sarah Wigmore, Editorial, South Wales Argus, Cardiff Road, Maesglas, Newport, NP20 3QN or email sarah.wigmore@gwent-wales.co.uk

Last week's photograph (below) was indeed Magor Square, taken in the 1920s. Here's what you had to say:

It’s the War Memorial in Magor Square, which is currently undergoing restoration. While the memorial is easily recognisable, Magor has clearly changed a lot since your photo was taken and it’s hard to work out whether any of the buildings in the photo are still there. I suspect they’re not as some dreadful vandalism has gone on in Magor over the years, and continues as the historic farmhouse and farmyard behind the Wheatsheaf pub is derelict and has been as long as we’ve been here (12 years).

Linda Hall,

Magor

This is the focal point of Magor village square, built in 1924 as a tribute to local residents who died in the First World War.

The memorial was a gift from Sybil Viscountess Rhondda and her daughter. It also serves as a memorial to Sybil's husband, Viscount Rhondda of Llanwern Park, who was food controller to the nation in the First World War.

Mary Walker,

Newport