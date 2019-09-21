THE 21st Abergavenny Food Festival takes place this weekend. Every year since 1994, the town plays host to hundreds of people sampling the best local produce.

Here we delve into the archives for some old pictures of the festival and of Abergavenny itself, to show that there is more than food to the town.

A queue of people wait to sample some tasty treats at the festival in 2002

Castle Meadows in October 1993

Have you lost a sheep? There were plenty on offer in March 1993

(Crowds of people flock to Abergavenny Food Festival in 2010. Picture: Mike Lewis)

A market in March 1993 in Abergavenny

The town centre looks a bit different now than in March 1993

A display of tables and decorations for Abergavenny Food Festival in 2013

A picturesque view of part of Nevill Hall Hospital in 1988

Nevill Hall Hospital is a focal point for the town. This aerial shot was taken in 1989