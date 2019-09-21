THE lead singer of a Gwent band who have played alongside some of the music industry’s most well-known figures has released an eBook of poetry as the band turns 30 years old.

Mike McNamara of Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band, has been writing poetry for more than 50 years and has released a compendium of his work, entitled This Transmission, which is available to view digitally now.

Mr McNamara, of Newport, explained that he had taken a break from writing for 15 years following his becoming sober. However, around six years ago he began to write poetry once more.

“About three years ago I began sending stuff out,” he said.

READ MORE:

“I’ve published around 80 poems in that time and contacted the editor of The Argotist Online who accepted 30 poems as an ebook.

“I had previously published a print book of selected poems with Grevatt and Grevatt in 1996 and I’ve also published a number of songs over the years and have just recorded a tribute to one of my biggest influences, Wilson Pickett which features his daughter Veda Pickett singing a duet with me).

“That was magic.”

Big Mac’s Wholly Soul Band are a 12-piece classic soul band who have been together since 1990.

They have played some of the UK’s most famous venues, including The Marquee Club, The Café Royal, The Rock Garden and The Dorchester.

They have also supported or shared the bill with acts such as Billy Ocean, Edwin Starr, Jools Holland, Van Morrison and The Commitments.

“Only 3 of the original members, including myself, are currently with the band,” said Mr McNamara.

“It’s been a roller coaster ride involving high and low times, deaths, births and many, many weddings.

“We’ve played in so many fabulous places.

“I’d like to thank The Argus who have covered both the band’s and my own mercurial endeavours over the decades.”

Mr McNamara’s new poetry collection This Transmission is free to read now at argotistonline.co.uk/THIS%20TRANSMISSION.pdf