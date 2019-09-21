NOW into their 31st year of trading, Risca Pine Centre have continued to be a pillar for the community, more so now than ever before. Being the go-to place for four generations of some families.

Despite the decline in High Street trading, Risca Pine Centre has no problem attracting customers.

They get to avoid the one-hour parking restrictions by providing their own car park for customers to use and act as a one-stop shop for most of your needs.

“We’re more of a destination store. As we’re off the high street, people must make the effort to come here, so that’s when they usually want something,” said Helen O’Sullivan, owner of the store.

(Helen O'Sullivan, who owns Risca Pine Centre, with one of the candles in her vast gifts range)

“I tried to make the store more convenient for people. We stock gifts, cards and do free wrapping so you don’t have to go to more than one shop. It’s how I prefer to shop and I’m sure a lot of others do too.”

Ms O’Sullivan stocks plenty of gifts that can be suitable for any occasion – birthdays, new babies, weddings, anniversaries - you name it, she’ll have something for it.

“People depend on us now for gifts because they know we have the stock,” she added.

(You can get gift cards, candles, jewellery and a multitude of other gifts)

“We stock all sorts of brands, from Joma Jewellery, Yankee Candle, Goose Creek candles, baby brands and more.

“Most are at a lower price than their normal retail value. If I get some stock in for cheap, then I pass that saving onto my customers too.”

The store has also been affected by the economic climate but has managed to work through it by making some changes.

“We started off selling pine furniture and a selection of gifts. We used to have a large stock of furniture – about 10 of each all ready made. But after the 2008 credit crunch, we had to cut back. Now we stock a few furniture items but most are ordered as made to measure now.

“This has allowed me to expand the gift range though.”

(Some of the furniture on offer. It provides a backdrop to the gift range)

Mrs O’Sullivan has been running the store since it opened and finds that it is almost therapeutic for her. She said: “It’s a joy to work here. It’s like an extension of my living room.

“I want to have my customers have that feeling too.”

(There are eco-friendly coffee cups and holders on sale)

She also explains how most people leave the store with at least one product. “When people come in, they seem shocked. It looks like a shed on the outside but inside it looks so different.

“Almost everyone leaves with stuff and then come back for more too.

“I like to spend time helping customers as well. So, if they are unsure of what to get someone, I just ask them to describe what the person is like and will look around to find something perfect.”