Our Dog of the Week is super-friendly staffie girl Roxy!

She arrived as a stray on 4th September, and sadly no-one has come forward to claim her, so Roxy is now looking for a new family to make their lives complete!

Roxy is about 3 years old, and hasn't put a paw wrong since she arrived at Newport City Dogs Home.

She regularly goes out for walkies with her BFF Sophie Staffie, and we're pretty sure all they do is chatter about who is the best looking boy on the kennel block - Billy Bombproof, who is a middle-aged charmer, or young Chuckles, who is a very lively and energetic young fella!

Roxy is just one of eight super staffies at the centre this week so if you love a staffie, pop in to meet her and her besties. There is a dog for every home at Newport City Dogs Home and the staff want to find a home for every dog.

For more information about the dogs for adoption please contact the staff at the centre on 01633 290902, or pop in for a chat - no appointment needed.