THE late summer skies have given South Wales Argus Camera Club members great opportunities to take some fantastic pictures.

Morning, dusk and night there have been spectacular views over Gwent.

Here is a selection of some of their brilliant work taken this week.

Ian Topliss captured a beautiful morning at Newport Transporter Bridge

This is a stunning image by Robin Birt of Six Bells mining Memorial at dusk

Stuart John Baldwin's shot of the Heads of the Valleys road at Gilwern

Matt Jones captured starry skies at Llanthony Priory

Nicola Elizabeth Deacon captured these stunning colours over Gwent

Julian Yalland caught the sunrise over the Severn

Early bird Gareth Fowler took this picture of sunrise from the SDR bridge in Newport

