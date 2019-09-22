A YELLOW weather warning for heavy rain has been issued covering Gwent.

The warning is in place until 8pm this evening (Sunday).

Although some places will stay dry, heavy rain may cause some localised flooding and travel disruption.

Spray and flooding on roads will probably make journey times longer, and there may also be some interruption to power supplies.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Scattered thundery showers will move north across parts of England and Wales at times overnight, whilst areas of heavy rain will probably move northwards during Sunday.

"Although some places may stay dry, 30 to 40mm could fall in three to six hours in a few spots.

(The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain. Picture: Met Office.)

"The rain will clear away northeastwards during the afternoon, but will be followed by heavy showers or thunderstorms in southwest England and perhaps Wales, which could give a further 20 to 30mm in one to two hours."

As well as the warning for today, the Met Office have also issued a severe weather warning for rain covering south Wales and southern England between midnight and 3pm on Tuesday (September 24).