THERE are heavy delays on the M4 eastbound around Newport this morning.
Cars are queuing from junction 30 A4232 Pentwyn Link Road (Cardiff Gate) to junction 25A A4042 (Newport / Cwmbran).
The AA are reporting "severe delays of 19 minutes" in the area, with an "average speed 15mph."
The does not appear to be an accident on the motorway, with the traffic building up approaching the Brynglas Tunnels looking to be building up due to the adverse weather conditions.