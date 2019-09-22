THE WELSH First Minister has vowed to "wholeheartedly, vigorously and unapologetically" campaign for the UK to remain in the EU in the event of a second referendum.

Mark Drakeford, leader of Welsh Labour, set out his stall after claiming up to 50,000 jobs could be lost in the country by a "crash-out Brexit".

He added it would have an impact on Welsh manufacturing similar to when Margaret Thatcher "decimated" the coal and steel industry.

Mr Drakeford's clear support for remain at a future referendum contrasts to the approach adopted by Jeremy Corbyn.

The Labour Party leader wants to negotiate a new Brexit deal and put it to a public vote.

But his plan also involves going into a general election without saying whether he would campaign to remain in the EU in the referendum he is promising.

Mr Drakeford told Labour's conference in Brighton: "The Welsh economy could be 10 per cent smaller as a result of a no-deal Brexit compared to staying in the European Union.

"A crash-out Brexit could cost up to 50,000 jobs in Wales alone.

"It would decimate our manufacturing sector in just the same way that Thatcher decimated our coal and steel industries. Wales didn't vote for that. It didn't vote to become poorer."

Restating his support for a second referendum, Mr Drakeford added: "I can tell you now that my Welsh Labour government will continue to stand up for Wales by campaigning wholeheartedly, vigorously and unapologetically for Wales to remain in the EU."

He also sounded warnings over the impact of Brexit on the future of the union, noting: "Our nation and our country is at risk of splintering, replacing one narrow nationalism with another.

"To survive it has to be Labour - it can only be Labour - that articulates a different vision for those repelled by the poisonous politics of division and despair.

"Our task under a new UK Labour government must be to build a new United Kingdom."