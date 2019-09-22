TORFAEN council leader Anthony Hunt has cycled from London to Paris to raise money for the Royal British Legion.

The annual event saw 150 cyclists, including a number of veterans and support workers, ride from Eltham Palace in London to Dover, then from Calais to Paris via Abbeville and Beauvais, finishing by the Arc de Triomphe.

Along the ride, the cyclists stopped off to attend remembrance ceremonies in Calais, Abbeville, Beauvais and under the Arc de Triomphe.

So far, Cllr Hunt has raised more than £1,400, and in total the riders have raised more than £250,000 to go towards supporting current and former members of the Armed Forces and their families.

“The ride was a very enjoyable experience,” said Cllr Hunt. “I joined up to raise funds for the Legion, as I’ve seen the great work they do supporting veterans.

“The whole experience was truly inspirational,” said Cllr Hunt.

“We met with local people in all the places we visited and were welcomed with real warmth and with stories from when cities, towns and villages were liberated at the end of the Second World War. We were cheered on by people who have seen the event pass through each year over the past 24 years, which was great.

(Torfaen council leader Anthony Hunt at the Arc de Triomphe after completing his London to Paris ride. Picture: Anthony Hunt.)

“Above all though, what will stick with me was the stories, from veterans and from those involved in the support work that the Legion helps fund, like the Battle Back Centre. It was an honour to share this experience with them.

“Some people only think of the Legion in terms of their work with the Poppy Appeal and older veterans, but it does a lot with younger veterans who are coming out of the forces and supporting their transition to civilian life.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me, either along the way or through donating.”

If you would like to find out more, or to donate, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/Anthony-Hunt19