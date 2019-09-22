THE ICONIC Newport Transporter Bridge has been illuminated in orange over the weekend to shine a light on Alzheimer’s Research UK’s #ShareTheOrange campaign.

The #ShareTheOrange campaign has seen Alzheimer’s Research join forces with Samuel L. Jackson to highlight that physical diseases cause dementia, using orange to symbolise the weight of matter lost in the brain as the condition develops.

The Hollywood star's family has been impacted by Alzheimer’s more than most, having had six relatives diagnosed with the disease.

Despite dementia now being the UK’s leading cause of death, a recent poll found that 22 per cent of people still incorrectly believe that dementia is an inevitable part of old age.

Hilary Evans, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: “We want to put a spotlight on the seriousness of dementia and the huge impact it has on local communities. We hope turning Newport Transporter Bridge orange drives intrigue in our ‘ShareTheOrange’ campaign.

“Research has made major breakthroughs in other disease areas in recent years and we can do the same for the diseases, like Alzheimer’s, that cause dementia. Our scientists are already making vital discoveries and with more support for their work, we can turn discoveries into life-changing breakthroughs more quickly.”

(The Newport Transporter Bridge has been illuminated in orange over the weekend to shine a light on Alzheimer’s Research UK’s #ShareTheOrange campaign. Picture: Andrew Perkins.)

“Alzheimer’s Research UK relies almost entirely on public donations to support its work, and the enduring misconception that dementia is an inevitability hinders our ability to recruit volunteers for research, secure funding and press for further government support for research.

“We’re calling on the public to #ShareTheOrange, turn fatalism into hope and make dementia the next big medical success story by backing Alzheimer’s Research UK’s world-leading research.”

Councillor Debbie Wilcox, leader of Newport City Council said: “I am delighted that the city’s iconic Transporter Bridge will be lit up orange at the weekend to illustrate the worldwide campaign #ShareTheOrange by Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“Newport was accredited with a Dementia Friendly City award a couple of years ago and has since rolled out a Dementia Friends awareness programme so all staff can become dementia aware.

“The Transporter Bridge will be one of many landmarks lit up in this way as part of World Alzheimer’s Month. We are proud to take part.”

Alzheimer’s Research UK is the UK’s leading dementia research charity and last year pledged to commit a landmark £250m of funding towards pioneering medical research into the condition by 2025.

Dementia is the world’s greatest medical challenge, not only for the individuals affected and their families, but for society as a whole. Over 850,000 people in the UK have dementia, and the condition has an economic impact in the UK of over £26bn a year – more than cancer and heart disease combined.