THERE is a book lover's dream come true in the heart of Chepstow.

Chepstow Books and Gifts has been in the town since the 1970s and over recent years it has become much more than just a book shop.

Owner Matt Taylor

Of course, its mainstay is selling books, but it also organises popular ‘meet the author’ events which have seen the likes of Sir David Attenborough, Michael Palin and Rick Stein come to the town for book signings and to give talks.

READ MORE:

The shop has remained in the same spot on St Mary Street, Chepstow since it first opened, but in 2005 it was bought by the current owner, Matt Taylor.

Mr Taylor works full time in the shop along with three other staff members and they do a lot more than just sell books.

Mr Taylor said: “We supply schools, libraries and festivals with books.

"In store, we sell a wide range of non-book products such as greetings cards, calendars, children’s toys and jigsaws.

“We also specialise in modern signed first editions and always have a strong selection which make ideal gifts.”

The team at Chepstow Books and Gifts can also help you out if you’ve just finished a book and don’t know what to read next.

Mr Taylor said: “We love recommending books to people – if you have a child who doesn’t know what to read or you just read Eleanor Oliphant is Completely Fine and want something new, then come and chat to us.

“We also work with lots of book groups and offer a discount, loan scheme and recommendations.

"We take lots of authors into local schools which is a great way of introducing the joy of reading to the next generations.”

However, if you are no longer at school, and you would still like to meet and hear from some of your favourite authors, the shop also organises literary events.

Mr Taylor said: “We have lots coming up this autumn - with Sam Warburton, Max Hastings, Ann Cleeves all in September.

"Other highlights later in the year include Iolo Williams and Carol Ann Duffy.”

For more information about these events, and to purchase tickets, either pop in store at 13 St Mary Street, Chepstow, or visit chepstowbooks.co.uk

You can also follow the shop on Facebook and Twitter for live updates.