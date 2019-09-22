HOLIDAYMAKERS will not be left stranded abroad if tour operator Thomas Cook collapses, the UK's foreign secretary has vowed.

Dominic Raab said contingency planning was in place in the event the business could not be saved.

Thomas Cook is at risk of falling into administration unless it finds £200 million in extra funds.

The collapse would leave up to 150,000 UK holidaymakers stranded.

READ MORE: Thousands could be stranded abroad if tour operator Thomas Cook collapses

Mr Raab's comments came as tourists at a Tunisian hotel reported being locked in by security guards. The guests claimed hotel staff were demanding extra money because of fears they wouldn't be paid by Thomas Cook.

The travel firm is meeting with creditors and its biggest shareholder at a City law firm on Sunday in a final bid to negotiate a rescue deal.

READ MORE: Holidaymakers held in Tunisia hotel over Thomas Cook crisis

"We have got all the contingency planning to make sure no one will be stranded," Mr Raab told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning. "I don't want to give all the details of it because it depends on the nature of how people are out there, whether they have got a package holiday, or whether they just paid for the flights and sorted out something separately."

He added: "But I can reassure people that in the worst case scenario, the contingency planning is there to avoid people being stranded."

Thomas Cook reassured worried customers on Saturday night that their flights were continuing to operate as normal, and that all their package holidays were ATOL-protected.

READ MORE: What would happen if Thomas Cook collapsed?

However, tourists at the Les Orangers beach resort in the town of Hammamet, near Tunis, said their hotel was refusing to let guests leave and demanding extra money.

Brian Strutton, general secretary of the British Airline Pilots Association, said lessons had not been learned from the collapse of Monarch Airlines in 2017.

"Thomas Cook is at the last-chance saloon today and decisions about staff and passengers are being taken in secret," Mr Strutton said. "It's a much bigger scale than Monarch. There is a real risk that if the worst comes to the worst, proper arrangements may not be in place for the repatriation programme – and staff are still working while not knowing if they have a job or will even get paid for this month."

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA), which represents workers at the company, said the UK government should be ready to assist.

"It is incumbent upon the government to act if required and save this iconic cornerstone of the British high street and the thousands of jobs that go with it," TSSA's general secretary, Manuel Cortes, said.

Shadow business secretary Rebecca Long Bailey said: "The government faces a simple choice between a £200 million government cash injection to save the company now, versus a £600 million bill to repatriate UK holidaymakers."

It is understood Thomas Cook has approached the UK government in an attempt to plug a gap in its funding.

A spokesman for the UK government said: "We recognise it's a worrying time for holidaymakers and employees.

"The financial circumstances of individual businesses are a commercial matter, but the government and the Civil Aviation Authority are monitoring the situation closely."