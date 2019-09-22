It’s Rugby World Cup time, so where will you be watching the big games? We’ve come up with some ideas from around Gwent – some are showing most of the games, some are just showing the Wales games, but there’s bound to be one which is just right for you…

The Potters, Newport

There are only a few original pubs left in Newport, and The Potters is one of them. It is located in Newport city centre, right next to Friars Walk and has undergone extensive refurbishment over recent years to make it what it is today: a fine place to watch the rugby.

The Castle Inn, Usk

Come and watch every Wales game in this idyllic Welsh pub in the equally idyllic Welsh town of Usk. This pub is synonymous with good food, good drinks, and hopefully some good rugby. If you prefer to be a little bit further away from it all while you’re watching the team, then you could certainly do worse than popping by this pub.

The George Hotel, Chepstow

Although the current building was built around 1899, the George actually dates back as far as 1620, so it has been a local favourite since the Stuart era. Unlike the people of the Stuart era, you won’t have to worry about any civil wars while enjoying the game. That is, unless Wales happen to face off against England in the final and things don’t go our way… But what are the chances of that?

The Carpenters Arms, Newport

Having been described as ‘the best pub in Newport’, this unassuming-on-the-outside pub would provide a nice atmosphere to watch Wales play. There’s plenty of screens around the place so you won’t have to worry about everybody cramming around the same one. The cosier feel to this pub will help provide a better atmosphere too.

The Lamb, Newport

This pub has been in the centre of Newport since 1864 and has been a place where all kinds of people can come and have a drink socialise a bit. More recently, it has become a great place to come and enjoy whatever sporting event was on. Even more recently, the pub has gained new owners that have helped to breath it some new life. But if you like your pubs with a more traditional feel then The Lamb is a good bet.

The Pen and Wig, Newport

Just like having a country pub in the city centre, The Pen and Wig offers classic pub food cooked to a high standard and a wide selection of drinks. It is a self-declared character pub that, when you’re in it, definitely would not look out of place in a small village somewhere. Perfect for getting in the Welsh spirit.

Hogarths, Newport

If you really like watching rugby, but you also really like gin, then this is your place. You could have a different gin for every game you watch, and still have a load to spare. Of course, you don’t have to drink gin here, but if you are going to the ruby world cup/gin capital of Newport, you’d be GINsane (sorry) not to.

Sawyers Bar and Grill, Magor

Now part of The Celtic Collection, you are almost guaranteed to have the perfect meal to go with the game if you go to this Magor bar and grill. If you prefer to watch your rugby sat at a table with a lovely plate of food in front of you and surrounded by your friends and family, then look no further. Furthermore, if you end up having one too many when Wales get that winning try, there’s a lovely hotel right next door so you won’t have to worry about getting home!

Your local Wetherspoons

Cheap drinks, cheap food and they’re open near enough all day. You know where yours is, and they are pretty standard wherever you go so you know what you are going to get.

At home

If you’re not too fond of going to the pub to watch your team play, then why bother? After all, no one can judge you if you’re sat in your pyjamas with a tin of beer in one hand and the tv remote in the other if you’re in your own home, right?