EMERGENCY services and an air ambulance were called to a report of a climbing accident on Saturday evening at a quarry near Chepstow.
Police closed the road at Tutshill heading towards Wintour's Leap, Woodcroft, and an air ambulance was called at around 7pm.
Police at the scene confirmed it was a climbing accident where a woman had fallen climbing at Llancaut quarry near Wintours Leap, and a tree had broken her fall.
READ MORE:
- Transporter Bridge illuminated in orange for Alzheimer's Research campaign.
- Welsh Labour to campaign 'wholeheartedly' for the UK to remain, says First Minister.
- Council leader completes London to Paris bike ride for Royal British Legion.
Gloucestershire Police and the Welsh Air Ambulance have been contacted for more information.