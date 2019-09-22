EMERGENCY services and an air ambulance were called to a report of a climbing accident on Saturday evening at a quarry near Chepstow.

Police closed the road at Tutshill heading towards Wintour's Leap, Woodcroft, and an air ambulance was called at around 7pm.

Police at the scene confirmed it was a climbing accident where a woman had fallen climbing at Llancaut quarry near Wintours Leap, and a tree had broken her fall.

Gloucestershire Police and the Welsh Air Ambulance have been contacted for more information.