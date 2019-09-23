ONE of the country's smallest synagogues attracted more than 200 people for its open day yesterday.

Every space was filled inside Newport Synagogue, along Risca Road, by inquisitive people who wanted to learn more about the role of Newport’s once thriving Jewish community.

Two original members of the synagogue, Ron Black and Zelda Jacobs, were on hand to explain both the history of the building and the many Jewish artefacts, including the Torah.

Tours were also conducted of the cemetery and the Ohel (prayer house).

Mrs Jacobs, who is 95, said: “I was born into a Jewish family and today is a time for us to celebrate everything Jewish.

“The open day is meant to be an eye-opener for Judaism and its history in this area."

Mr Black, who helped organise the event with Nicola Tucker, the Jewish History Association of South Wales and the Cardiff Jewish Congregation, then spoke of his hope that the open day's success will encourage the public to use the building.

“We no longer have services here because we do not have the numbers,” said the Newport resident.

“People have shown a lot of interest in the site and I can only hope that they will want to put it to some use. It is a great building—but it needs to be used.

"It has been a brilliant day. The synagogue has been full with people."

And Marcus Roberts, who is the director of the Anglo-Jewish Heritage Trail, added: “We want people to discover this wonderful synagogue and its cemetery. The open day has certainly achieved in that aim.

"It has been a truly fantastic day."

Also in attendance were Newport Mayor Cllr Williams Routley, Jayne Bryant AM and Jessica Morden MP.

Newport once boasted a large Jewish community, largely due to the economic opportunities provided by the then newly built Newport Docks in the 1850s.

However, as members of the community began to drift to other cities and countries, the group’s size began to fall.

As a result, the synagogue on Risca Road ceased holding services in 2015.