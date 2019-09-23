A HUGE repatriation effort has begun to bring stranded holidaymakers back to the UK in the wake of the collapse of tour operator Thomas Cook.

And the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has launched a website - thomascook.caa.co.uk - containing information on vital issues, such as what customers should do if they are abroad, if they were scheduled to go on holiday through Thomas Cook, and how to find out if you are ATOL-protected.

"If you are currently abroad and were flying back to the UK with Thomas Cook, we are providing new flights to return you to the UK," states the information on the website.

"Depending on your location, this will be either on CAA-operated flights or by using existing flights with other airlines.

"Where possible we are aiming for these to be as close as possible to your original return time and date.

"Different repatriation arrangements are being made for different locations, so please check your new flight back to the UK pages to find details of your new flight."

It warns of "significant disruption and delays to travel plans", and also warns, that in a small number of cases, passengers may be asked to book their own return flights on existing flights with other airlines, then reclaim the cost later.

People with bookings who have yet to fly are being warned that the flights have been cancelled, and that they should not go to the airport.

Airports have been left to deal with fall-out from the company's demise today, and most - including Cardiff and Bristol - have issued statements and instructions to passengers on their websites and social media.

