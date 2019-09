REPORTS of traffic delays and gridlock in Newport city centre, around the George Street Bridge area.

Motorists have reported traffic at a near standstill at the traffic lights on Cardiff Road, at the junction with Commercial Road.

No accidents have been reported.

There is a backlog of queuing traffic on the westbound side of the George Street Bridge, with reports of some drivers making u-turns.

Newport City Council has been contacted for comment.

An AA Traffic map showing the congestion in Newport city centre.