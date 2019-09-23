A PAEDOPHILE has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term after he admitted a catalogue of historic sex offences against children.

Gareth Palfrey, aged 59, of Beech Avenue, Pontllanfraith, was jailed for a total of nine years at Cardiff Crown Court.

He had pleaded guilty to 18 separate charges, including indecent assault and sexual activity with a child.

The defendant had faced a further two counts of indecent assault but the prosecution offered no evidence and not guilty verdicts were directed by the judge.

It was said in mitigation that Palfrey had admitted his guilt.

He was sentenced by the Recorder of Cardiff, Judge Eleri Rees.

The defendant was ordered to register as a sex offender for life and he was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order indefinitely.