BAR Piazza is closed today following a break in last night.
The restaurant, which is in John Frost Square, Newport, took to social media to speak of the incident, before adding hopes it will re-open tomorrow.
The post read: "Bar Piazza will be closed today due to a break in last night.
"Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.
"We hope to be re-open tomorrow as normal.
"Thanks for your cooperation."
Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.
