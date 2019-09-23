BAR Piazza is closed today following a break in last night.

The restaurant, which is in John Frost Square, Newport, took to social media to speak of the incident, before adding hopes it will re-open tomorrow.

The post read: "Bar Piazza will be closed today due to a break in last night.

"Sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

"We hope to be re-open tomorrow as normal.

"Thanks for your cooperation."

Gwent Police have been contacted for comment.