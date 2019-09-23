A CYCLIST who was found injured on the B4245 in August has died, Gwent Police have confirmed.

He has been named as 47-year-old Alex Roberts, from Monmouthshire.

Gwent Police were called to a report of an injured cyclist on the B4245 between Undy and Rogiet on Monday, August 5, at around 7.05pm.

Mr Roberts was taken to the Royal Gwent Hospital, but died of his injuries on Saturday, September 21.

Following the incident, a 33-year-old man from Caldicot was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously and driving a motor vehicle fail to stop.

A 37-year-old man from Portskewett was also arrested, on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle fail to stop.

They have both been released under investigation.

Officers continue to ask for any motorists using the road around the time of the incident to check any dash cam footage that may help officers with their enquiries.

Anyone with any information, or anyone who may have witnessed the incident, is asked to contact Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message to the Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter accounts, quoting reference 1900288048.