COUNCILLORS in Blaenau Gwent have given their backing to joining other authorities in preparing a regional development plan – but questions over its influence in voting matters have been raised.

The council is set to join nine other councils across south east Wales, including the four other Gwent authorities, to prepare a Strategic Development Plan (SDP) covering the Cardiff Capital Region.

The SDP will sit above each authority’s own Local Development Plan, covering issues such as housing need and supply, employment need and supply, transport and green infrastructure.

Other areas such as decarbonisation, retail, tourism, air quality and Gypsy and traveller provision could also fall under its remit.

The scheme allows for issues which cut across council boundaries to be considered in an “integrated and comprehensive way.”

A Strategic Planning Panel (SPP), with at least one councillor representing each authority, will be set up as decision makers for preparing the SDP.

But votes cast will be weighted based on the size of the geographic area of the authority and its population.

This means Blaenau Gwent, alongside Torfaen and Merthyr Tydfil will get just one vote.

However bigger areas such as Cardiff will get five, while Caerphilly, Monmouthshire and Rhondda Cynon Taff will each get three.

Blaenau Gwent council’s regeneration scrutiny committee gave its backing to the authority joining the scheme at a meeting on Monday, but councillors questioned the voting system of the panel.

Cllr Phil Edwards said he was concerned the system would see those with less votes given little say on matters.

“Our say is going to be very little,” Cllr Edwards said.

“Why we gave in to that I will never know.”

Cllr Hedley McCarthy said it appeared “strange” that Monmouthshire had three votes given its population.

But council officers said the geographic size of the area is also taken into account.

Cllr Jonathan Millard also raised “confusion” over the voting system, but added that the scheme could bring benefits to the area.

And Cllr John Morgan said the project presented the authority with an opportunity to promote itself as a “gateway” to the Cardiff Capital Region.

“We do need a strong voice and I believe that strong voice has got to be in collaboration with other partners in the Cardiff Capital Region,” he added.

The council’s executive will now consider agreeing to the authority helping to form the SDP at a meeting next month.