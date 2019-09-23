AUTISM services in Wales are to receive an annual funding boost of £3 million a year

The money will be used to continue to fund autism services after an initial £13m funding for current integrated autism service pilot projects ends in 2021.

There will also be a demand and capacity review to ensure autism and neurodevelopmental services are sustainable in the long term.

“The integrated autism service is raising awareness of autism across Wales, improving access to assessment and diagnosis, and putting in place additional specialist support in every region," said health minister Vaughan Gething.

He said the £m a year from 2021 "will ensure that our commitment to improving autism services is fulfilled in the long term", while the review will "ensure that services are meeting people’s needs and the money is being invested where it’s needed.”

The Welsh Government's autistic spectrum disorder strategic action plan was launched in 2016, when the integrated autism service was set up.

This was intended to create consistent support for autistic adults, and parents and carers, across Wales, and operates in seven areas, including in Gwent.

The proposed review will involve two phases, one to benchmark current services and the other to develop options with stakeholders to ensure future services are needs based and sustainable in the longer term.