A TEAM of young cadets have raised more than £1,000 towards a soft-play area for pupils with autism at a Tredegar primary school.

The youngsters - part of 2167 Tredegar and Rhymney Squadron RAF - raised the money for the town's Glanhowy primary school.

“The cadets came to me one evening with the idea to help out the autism unit,” said Wayne Clarke, Officer Commanding 2167 Squadron.

They then independently planned, organised and ran their own fundraising event, collecting £1,050 by bag-packing at Morrisons in Ebbw Vale, but there was a twist - they all dressed up in eye-catching onesies.

“It’s fun and a bit different to have done this in onesies,” said Corporal Jessica Perkins, 15.

Cadet Louise Lewis, 14, added: “It’s fantastic that we can help the school where I was a pupil, and it’s lush being able to do so with the cadets.”

Officer Clarke said: “We had a tour of the fantastic facility at the school and saw just a small part of the work they do, and it is amazing.

“The cadets are so happy to have helped.”

Glanhowy Primary School still needs an extra £3,000 to build the autism-friendly playground. Pilot Officer Clarke said he hopes others will help towards “this fantastic asset” for the school.

The squadron was close to closure until very recently. Yet it now boasts over 40 cadets between the age of 12 and 20.

Officer Clarke said it was the cadets’ desire to “help the local community in every way they can” that has given the group a new lease of life.

READ MORE:

Markham four-year-old with rare Noonan Syndrome and brain tumour to raise money by shaving family's heads

Abergavenny Food Festival 2019 photo gallery

Newport synagogue hosts open day event