IN THE same week Jesy Nelson’s Odd One Out documentary aired, which saw the Little Mix star talk about the affect online trolling had on her mental health including a suicide attempt, Welsh Government published its first ever suicide and self-harm guidance to support teachers.

This much needed guidance is a direct result of a recommendation by the National Assembly’s Children, Young People and Education Committee, which I chair, in its landmark Mind Over Matter report.

We heard a lot of evidence during our Mind Over Matter inquiry that it was vital we do more to increase help seeking behaviour in young people. I think the guidance will make a real difference.

Suicide is a difficult topic and one that, too often, crosses the mind of many young people, including school children.

The latest figures from the Office of National Statistics show a marked increase in young people dying by suicide and a worrying increase in the number of the number of girls dying by suicide.

Suicide is preventable, which is why I am committed to raising awareness of suicide prevention. I really believe that, as a country, we must do all we can to intervene and stop preventable deaths.

The tragic fact is that in 2017, some 226 school children across the UK lost their lives to suicide. That is why I am glad to welcome this new guidance and to hear the Minister say it is the first in a suite of new tools.

Schools and the education system have a key role in building emotional resilience. The Mind Over Matter report, published in April 2018, provided a road map for a step-change in support for children’s emotional and mental health.

At the heart of our recommendations were calls for greater emphasis on resilience-building, and early intervention – to embed good mental health and coping strategies that will stay with youngsters for the rest of their lives.

I firmly believe that if we get this right for our children and young people, so many other things will fall into place. They will learn better, they will attain more, they will get better jobs and they will be more resilient adults. I think there is a direct link between getting this right and stemming the increase in mental health problems and in the number of suicides.

As we go forward, I will continue to push the Welsh Government to ensure a sensitive approach to suicide prevention becomes an everyday part of the school timetable.