ASTRONAUT Tim Peake is among the speakers at the UK Space Conference - the first major global event to be held at the new International Convention Centre Wales (ICCW).

The three day event opens this morning, and is well established as the most important and influential event for space in the UK.

It brings together key figures from the space community including government, academia and industry to exchange ideas, share plans, develop relationships and seek inspiration to thrive in the new space age.

Mr Peake was the first British European Space Agency astronaut to visit the International Space Station, spending six months in space before returning to Earth on June 18, 2016.

He will be speaking on Thursday at 9.50am as part of a session aimed at inspiring the next generation to get involved in the space sector.

Mr Peake is one of hundreds of key figures from the industry to be speaking across the three days.

This is the first time that the Space Conference has been held in Wales.

In a clear show of Welsh Government support for the space sector, Economy Minister Ken Skates AM has also announced funding for two projects to capitalise on new emerging opportunities.

Snowdonia Aerospace will receive £135,000 Welsh Government funding for a project at Llanbedr Airfield for the testing and flying of unmanned aircraft, electric aircraft and space planes.

B2Space has also been awarded £100,000 to establish in Wales and utilise Llanbedr to explore the possibility of using stratospheric balloons to launch nano satellites.

Wales aims to generate five per cent of the UK space industry’s turnover – a £2 billion opportunity per annum - by 2030.

Mr Skates said: “I am delighted the fifth UK Space Conference is being held at the International Conference Centre in Newport and extend a very warm welcome to Wales to the UK space community and our international guests.

“The impact of ICCW in delivering a new business tourism centre, in addition to providing employment and supply chain opportunities, is to be celebrated and it’s great this event is taking place here.

“The Welsh Government is committed to supporting the continued growth of the space sector in Wales which will create jobs and provide a real boost to the Welsh economy.

“Wales already has a strong advanced manufacturing and technology base with specific strengths in sectors that share elements of the space industry supply chain, such as photonics, aerospace, secure communications and software systems.

“We can also offer a safe and proven test and evaluation environment in locations such as Pendine Sands, Parc Aberporth and Llanbedr Airfield and I am very pleased to announce funding today for two important projects there.

“Wales offers a unique physical and business environment to companies in the sector and the growth and commercial exploitation of the Space Sector is vital to our future success.”

Registration starts at the ICCW from 8am on Tuesday and Wednesday, and 8.30am on Thursday.