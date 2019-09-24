THE infamous phrase “all political careers end in failure” haunts most politicians.

But this certainly does not apply to Lord Paul Murphy of Torfaen, who has published his long-awaited autobiography this month, detailing in great length his many achievements.

The book covers the entirety of his political career, from securing peace in Northern Ireland, his experiences as secretary of state for Wales, as well as Brexit.

Paul Murphy as a young boy

Speaking in his Cwmbran home Lord Murphy, who served as MP for Torfaen from 1987-2015, said the book took roughly three years to compile.

“Just before I had retired from the Commons the University of Wales Press asked me to write it,” he said.

“It has taken a few years to write. I think what has interested people in the book is both the Wales and Northern Ireland side to it.

“The combination of my study, the internet and my mind meant I had sufficient material for writing it.”

The autobiography is entitled Paul Murphy: Peacemaker and the name was chosen to reflect the politician’s career overwhelming focussing on securing peace.

“We thought a lot about the title—obviously a name is needed,” he said.

“I thought a big part of my political career has been in helping to secure peace in Northern Ireland. There was also an element of peace making in my Welsh job because as Welsh Secretary I needed to keep the peace between the Welsh Government and the British Government.”

Neil Kinnock, Paul Murphy and Rhodri Morgan

The now 70-year-old was first sent to Northern Ireland as an opposition spokesman in 1994, as the book notes, and he was later appointed by prime minister Tony Blair as minister of state in the Northern Ireland Office in 1997.

He recalled: “It was an experience I shall never forget. There were enormous tensions. I was there during the height of The Troubles.

“The place had been subjected to violence for 30 years.

“History was finally made in 1998, with the signing of the Good Friday Agreement. It was an historic achievement. Peace had finally been secured. How we achieved that is explored in the book.”

The 195-page book also covers his childhood, other political experiences, as well as the close bond he enjoyed with his late father.

He said: “The early chapters talk of my heritage and where I have come.

“Like most people in this area of South Wales, we were effectively immigrants. In my case, immigrants from Ireland.

“Since I was a young boy, I was passionate for Labour and politics. I joined the Labour Party when I was 15.

“My other great passion was for history. Largely due to the inspiration of a teacher, who had been educated at Oxford, I ended up going there too to read history.

“When I was eventually elected to the Commons, I would never take a major decision without seeking my father’s advice. Perhaps the most dramatic one was when Tony Blair became the leader of the party and I was asked to go to the Northern Ireland team. I stopped my car to phone my dad, who at that point was terminally ill. I asked if I should take it or not and he encouraged me to do so. He was very wise and a great socialist.

“He managed to see me go to the House of Commons but died before I came a minister.”

A person who features in many parts of the book is Lord Murphy’s predecessor, Leo Abse.

Michael Foot, Paul Murphy, Leo Abse and others

He regales many anecdotes of Mr Abse, saying: “I got to know him when I joined the Labour Party. I knew him for 40 years. We became great friends and was a huge influence on me. We did not always agree.

“As I state in the book, one of my many memories included his decision to publish a derogatory biography on Tony Blair. He invited me to the book launch. Considering I’d only just joined the Northern Ireland Office I did not think it was the wisest thing for me to attend.”

He added: “The people I owe most to, in political terms, are my dad and Leo.”

Lord Murphy and Leo Abse, who died in 2009 aged 91, later worked very close together during the 1979 Welsh devolution referendum, where the Welsh electorate were asked whether they wanted a Welsh Assembly to be set up. The book also interestingly explores the peer’s gradual conversion from being an arch opponent of devolution to favouring it.

He said: “This area was a socialist county. There was no real appetite in Gwent for independence or indeed Welsh devolution. So, with Leo and others, we campaigned against it in the 1979 referendum.

“In 1979 there was a huge rejection of devolution.

“But attitudes began to change following Thatcher’s government. People then realised you can have devolution that does not lead to independence and can be a proper system.

“My mind then changed. It also changed again during the 2011 referendum for the Assembly to have powers—I supported it.

Former Welsh Secretaries meet

“During this time, the role of the Welsh Secretary immensely changed. Originally, it was like being the ruler of Wales, but that is no longer the case.”

His views on Brexit, which he described as a “disastrous decision”, are made unequivocal in the autobiography.

“Brexit will do a lot of damage for my old constituency and Wales which is heavily dependent on manufacturing,” said the peer.

“Sixty per cent of manufacturing goes to the EU. The lamb market would probably be destroyed if we left.

“Torfaen was a huge recipient of EU money. The irony is we were receiving this huge amount of money and now we have rejected it.”

And when questioned why people should read the book, he said: “I think, as a historian myself, anyone involved in big issues of the time will actually help future historians and students by giving them some account of what happened in those years. The book will certainly do that.

“Securing peace in Northern Ireland is one of the greatest achievements of the British Government over the last century. I hope people will see from the book how we achieved peace.”

Paul Murphy: Peacemaker is now available in book shops as well as Amazon for £25.