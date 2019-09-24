A COMMEMORATIVE service paying tribute to three Pontypool servicemen who were killed in Afghanistan will take place today.

At 9.30am, representatives from the council and standard bearers will raise flags at Pontypool's Civic Centre to honour Privates James Prosser and Kyle Adams and Corporal Michael Thacker.

It has been 10 years since Ptes Prosser and Adams were killed in action in 2009. Cpl Thacker was killed in action in 2013.

Private James Prosser, who was 21, was killed while driving a Warrior vehicle in the Musa Qaleh district of Helmand Province in September 2009, while serving with the 2nd Battalion The Royal Welsh.

In 2017, a road, bearing the name of the Cwmbran solider, was unveiled on the former Llantarnam Comprehensive School site – where he once studied.

Former Croesyceiliog School pupil Private Kyle Adams, who was also 21, died in August 2009 when a roadside bomb hit the vehicle he was travelling in during a routine security patrol north of Lashkar Gah, Helmand province.

Private Adams was in one of the Jackal armoured vehicles whose safety record is currently under scrutiny by military records, amid claims by some commanders that they are being targeted because they have less armour than other vehicles.

Corporal Michael Thacker, 27, died after being shot on June 1, 2013 while on watch with 1st Battalion The Royal Welsh in Helmand Province, Afghanistan.

He left behind his mother Alison, brothers Marc, Matthew, and Ashley, wife Catherine and daughter Millie.

A bench donated to the Thacker family from Cwmbran residents now sits in Ms Thacker’s garden.