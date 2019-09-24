CAERPHILLY county borough council's interim leader Barbara Jones has stressed that it is business as usual despite the resignation last week of councillor David Poole as leader.

Cllr Jones has taken over the reins until a new leader is formally appointed, a process that will take place during the coming weeks.

“I want to send a clear message that our focus remains on delivering key services to our residents and supporting the needs of our community, and we will not be distracted from this,” said Cllr Jones, who represents the St James ward in Caerphilly.

“I fully appreciate that the resignation of the leader has caused concern, but this matter needs to be dealt with by the appropriate investigating bodies and we must allow this process to be followed.”

“We have developed an ethos of ‘Team Caerphilly’ here within the council and now it is more important than ever that we all work together to deliver on our commitment to provide quality services to all sections of our communities.”

Cllr Poole stepped down last Friday after referring himself to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales over what a council spokesman described as "a matter... that requires further investigation".

Details of the matter have not been made public, but he has also been referred to the council's own standards committee for further investigation.

Cllr Poole, who represents the Pengam ward, had been leader since May 2017.