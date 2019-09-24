NEWPORT gymnasts have an extra spring in their step after moving to a fully kitted out centre.

The Newport Acrobatic Gymnastics Club, which had been based at the city's John Frost School for 16 years, now has a centre of its own at Wern Industrial Estate, Rogerstone.

The fully-equipped centre, with a specialist sprung padded floor, was officially opened by the Mayor of Newport Cllr William Routley.

Cllr Routley, who cut the ribbon with young gymnast Merci Powell, eight, from Alway, and attended an opening gala performance put on by the entire club, said: “I know you have been on a great, great journey to arrive here. For years you have been going to John Frost School. That was the springboard to where you are today.

"I thank all of you, the past, the present and the future. You are fabulous and we are so proud of you all, so proud in Newport that we have such a fantastic family of gymnasts here at this club with Welsh, UK and international competitors.

"One day you will dare to dream you can be the greatest and the best you can be. We are so proud to be with you all, the mums and dads who go the extra mile all of the time. I would like to thank them as well."

Cllr Routley spoke of the David Bomber Pearce charity which he is involved with and said he’d put them in touch with the club to see if they would be able to help in any way.

Head coach Alex Jones, of Newport Acrobatic Gymnastics Club (Newport Acro), said: "We’ve been a club for 16 years based at John Frost School and we used to have 12 members. I’ve been coach for 13 years. We have had 41 Welsh champions with many more medals along the way. The club has 12 volunteer coaches and welfare officers."

Alex thanked Sue Watkins, of sponsor Newport accountants Haasco, who is a coach, administrator and treasurer of the club, and fellow sponsors financial advisors Kymin, also of Newport.

The final gymnastics display of the event was staged in honour of the late teenager Lucy Ellis, who was with the club for a number of years and who had won numerous medals and represented Wales.

A collection was held in memory of the talented 16-year-old gymnast Lucy, who lost a short battle with sepsis, a rare but life-threatening condition, often triggered by infection.

In Lucy’s memory, her family established the Lucy Ellis Foundation to campaign for better awareness of sepsis, to raise money for specialist equipment and training for hospitals in Wales, and to offer athletics scholarships to help underprivileged children and teens pursue their dreams.

Cllr Routley, who removed his shoes before stepping onto the mattress floor, said of the display: "It was incredible, fabulous."

He said: “Without emotion, without passion and without thought we are not human. You have demonstrated that to us today and for that I thank you.”