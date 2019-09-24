A GROUP of 32 politicians have co-signed a letter "imploring" prime minister Boris Johnson to save the Orb Electrical Steels works in Newport.

Tata Steel has announced proposals to close the steelworks, with the potential loss of up to 380 jobs.

The letter, sent on Monday by Newport East MP Jessica Morden, said the facility's electrical steelmaking could be an important part of the supply chain for electrical vehicles.

Gwent-based MPs Ruth Jones, Nick Thomas-Symonds, Nick Smith, Chris Evans, and Wayne David are among 30 other MPs to add their names to Ms Morden's letter.

Newport's two AMs – John Griffiths and Jayne Bryant – have also signed.

After announcing plans to close the Orb earlier this month, Tata Steel said the site had been loss-making for several years. Converting the site to create steels for future electric vehicle production, the firm said, would cost more than £50 million.

But the letter's signatories said the Orb could have "a bright future" with support and investment.

"We write to you to implore you to make representations to Tata on the long-term benefits of investing in the high-quality electrical steel being produced in Newport, and also ask that your government will consider providing support to Orb at this juncture," Ms Morden wrote.

As well as its potential in the electrical vehicle industry, Ms Morden said the steelworks had a "proud history" as a major employer in the area since its opening in 1898.

"At this worrying time, we ask that your government will do everything necessary to support this national asset for our future, and safeguard the jobs of its highly-skilled workforce," she wrote. "This is a real test of your government's commitment to industrial strategy."

Ms Morden said the number of electric vehicles was expected to grow "exponentially" and the UK was "well-placed to become a global leader in electric car manufacturing".

Ms Morden said local MPs and AMs, and trade union representatives, were keen to meet with Mr Johnson to discuss the Orb's future.