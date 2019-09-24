A GWENT chippy which opened its doors last November has been named one of the best new eateries in the UK-wide Fish and Chip Shop Awards.

Fish Kitchen 1854, in Maesycwmmer, is the only Welsh representative shortlisted for the best newcomer award.

Owner Lee Humphreys said the staff had been “blown away” when they heard the news.

“To be shortlisted as one of the top 10 newcomers in the whole of the UK is testament to the hard work of all the team here,” he said. “We have been blown away by it.

“We aim to produce not just a quality product that our customers can enjoy, but also a great quality experience.

“The support and the feedback we have receieved from the community has been amazing ever since we opened.

“Going forward we want to develop our menu and become a valuable member of our community.”

The chippy aims to be innovative in what it offers to customers, with healthier grilled alternatives and gluten-free options.

The shop will face a number of inspections and tests until Thursday, October 31, before the 10 shortlisted businesses are whittled down to a top three, and a winner is announced.