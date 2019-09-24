A GROUP of 30 new officers have been recruited by Gwent Police.

The new officers faced a rigorous application process to join the force, completing an application form, an assessment centre, an interview and tests including a fitness test and medical.

Gwent Police Chief Constable Pam Kelly said: “Today is a day to be celebrated. These 30 new officers will be a fantastic asset to their future colleagues in Gwent Police and also serve our local communities in Gwent to tackle crime and help victims including some of the most vulnerable people in our society.

READ MORE:

“Policing is exciting, highly challenging and rewarding, and I am delighted that these officers have chosen this as their future career.

“The professional training they will receive from our Gwent officers, South Wales Police staff and the University of Wales, Trinity St David will provide them with the skills and knowledge required for policing along with a professionally recognised qualification.

“This experience will enable us to be a profession with a more representative workforce that will align the right skills, powers and experience to meet challenging requirements that officers face on a daily basis. I’d like to wish all of our new officers the very best in their future careers with the force.”

Training for the new recruits will be split between core police officer training by Gwent and South Wales Police staff at a joint training location in Bridgend, while also studying for their degree with the support of our partners at University of Wales Trinity St David through the Policing Educational Qualifications Framework (PEQF).