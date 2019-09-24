THE organisation running lifeboats along the Severn Estuary has been handed a £1,000 windfall.

Gwent Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert has handed the funding to the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA).

The organisation, which is based at Malpas fire station and crewed entirely by volunteers, assists Gwent Police in missing person searches and incidents that occur along the Severn Estuary.

Mr Cuthbert has made £1,000 available from his Positive Impact Fund, which is designed to support local projects that help reduce crime, or support victims of crime.

READ MORE:

Mr Cuthbert said: “SARA provides valuable assistance to Gwent Police and the emergency services, and relies on volunteers who do an incredibly important job.

“I am delighted to be able to support them and the fantastic work they do to keep the waters around the river Severn safe.”

(SARA lifeboat on training exercise)

Richard Newhouse from SARA said: “We are grateful to the Police and Crime Commissioner for this donation.

“The SARA lifeboat station in Newport costs about £20,000 every year to operate and this donation will go towards maintaining our boats, vehicles and equipment.”

To donate to SARA, visit sara-rescue.org.uk/donate