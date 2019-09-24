A NEW pharmacy is set to open in Newport later in the autumn, with the aim of providing easier access to prescription medicines for patients.

Malpas Brook Pharmacy is being built next to the existing Malpas Brook Health Centre off Goodrich Crescent, and pharmacist Geoff Thomas believes it is good news for all patients, but particularly those with mobility or transport difficulties.

"Since Sainsburys moved (from Wyndham Terrace), it is more difficult for many patients in this area of Newport," said Mr Thomas.

He runs the Malpas Pharmacy, about a mile away from the new one on the other side of the M4 in Malpas Road, and again he says that for some patients using Malpas Brook Health Centre, that journey can present difficulties for the same reasons.

"Malpas Medical Centre closed several years ago, most of the patients transferred to Malpas Brook Health Centre, and they now have just under 10,000 on their list," said Mr Thomas.

"This part of Newport needs a new pharmacy, but it has been quite a while coming."

Malpas Brook Health Centre's address is in Malpas Road, but it is accessed - as the new pharmacy will be - by a lane off Goodrich Crescent. The project also involves work to the existing car park, which will provide a small amount of extra spaces

"Getting permission for a new pharmacy in the current climate is a rare as hen's teeth, and there were some objections from others," said Mr Thomas.

"We've made three applications over the years to get to this stage, the surgery encouraged us in that, and this time we went to appeal to the Welsh Government and have finally got permission.

Interior views of Malpas Brook Pharmacy

"We presented a lot of evidence and had a lot of support from councillors and from the U3A (University of the Third Age, an educational movement for older people, which has an active group in Newport).

"The surgery offering its support has really helped, and (Newport West AM) Jayne Bryant and her team have been very helpful too."

"Ultimately it is about better access for patients, and we hope to be open by the end of November."

