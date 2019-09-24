A COMMEMORATIVE service and flag raising ceremony was held at the Civic Centre in Pontypool to remember the lives of three soldiers that were lost serving their country in Afghanistan.

Council members were joined by veterans from local armed forces organisations to honour and to celebrate the lives of Private James Prosser, Private Kyle Adams and Corporal Michael Thacker.

This year marks 10 years since Privates Prosser and Adams were killed in action in 2009, both aged 21.

Private Prosser went to Llantarnam School before joining the 2nd Battalion, The Royal Welsh, and Private Adams went to Croesyceiliog School and served with the 1st battalion the Parachute Regiment (1 para). Corporal Thacker went to Fairwater High School before joining the 1st Battalion, The Royal Welch Fusiliers in 2004 and was killed in action in 2012.

Speaking at the ceremony this morning, council leader Anthony Hunt said: "I hope we can take a moment to remember all who have given their lives in defence of our freedom, to commit ourselves to their memory, and to deliver for all those who have served, to do our duty by them as they have done their duty by us.

"I hope this is something that we can build on so that the memory of all our heroes can endure."

Cllr Alan Jones, Torfaen Council's armed forces champion, said: "It is heartwarming to see so many people present.

"We are here to remember three young lives that were lost serving their country in Afghanistan.

"Today we will raise the flags to honour all three soldiers and celebrate their lives.

"This year marks 10 years since James Prosser and Kyle Adams were killed in action. Remembrance Day 2019 will also be significant as it will be 75 years since the D-Day landings and 80 years since the start of World War Two."

Sarah Adams, mother of Private Prosser, said: "I'm really grateful for Torfaen council to be respecting and remembering James, Kyle and Michael.

"Personally, it means a lot to me to be remembering James.

"Today marks 3,650 days without James, and I count each one of them.

"It's every day I miss him, he was a lovely boy."

Private James Prosser was killed while driving a Warrior vehicle in the Musa Qaleh district of Helmand Province in September 2009, while serving with the 2nd Battalion The Royal Welsh. In 2017, a road, bearing the name of the Cwmbran solider, was unveiled on the former Llantarnam Comprehensive School site.

Former Croesyceiliog School pupil Private Adams died in August 2009 when a roadside bomb hit the vehicle he was travelling in during a routine security patrol north of Lashkar Gah, Helmand

Corporal Thacker, died after being shot on June 1, 2012 while on watch. He left behind his mother Alison, brothers Marc, Matthew, and Ashley, wife Catherine and daughter Millie.

A bench donated to the Thacker family from Cwmbran residents now sits in Ms Thacker’s garden.

