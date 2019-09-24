POLICE are appealing for information to locate a missing teenager last seen in Caerphilly.

Joshua Eastment, 16, was last seen on Thursday, September 19 at approximately 8pm in the Penyrheol area of Caerphilly.

Officers are increasingly concerned for his safety.

He is 5ft 8ins tall, of a slim build, with short light-brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey Adidas jacket, grey jeans, grey trainers and a white/cream North Face hat.

If you have seen Joshua, or have any information, call 101 quoting reference number 1900347431. You can also send a direct message to Gwent Police Facebook or Twitter social media pages.