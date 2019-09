UPDATE 4.05pm: Traffic is queuing back to Channel View eastbound, and the Coach and Horses pub westbound, and there is queuing traffic right back through Castleton towards Marshfield, on Marshfield Road.

UPDATE 3.55pm: One vehicle has been involved in the incident.

The road remains closed, and there is queueing traffic.

THE A48 is currently closed following a crash.

Emergency services are currently at the scene in Castleton.

More details to follow soon.