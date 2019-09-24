A VEHICLE, computers and a camera were stolen this week in a burglary.

The incident occurred on Fields Park Road, Allt-yr-yn in Newport between 11.15pm on Sunday, September 22 and 7am yesterday.

During the burglary keys to a blue-coloured Volkswagen Touran were taken and as a result the vehicle was stolen.

A number of personal items, including computers and a camera were also taken.

Gwent Police would like to identify and speak to the man pictured as he may have information which could assist in the investigation into this incident.

The force has now given some advice on how to secure your property:

• Make sure that all doors are locked and secured at all times and especially at night.

• Move any valuables away from doors and windows and hide from view where possible

• Notify a friend or neighbour if you are going to be away from the property.

• Report any suspicious people that may be taking a particular interest in a property.

• Do not approach or question anyone that may be acting suspiciously report it to the police by ringing 999 in an emergency or 101 for general advice.

Anyone who has any information regarding this burglary is asked to call Gwent Police on 101, quoting reference number 1900350678 or direct message through Facebook or Twitter.