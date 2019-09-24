AN ARTS festival celebrating Newport’s “buzzing” artistic scene is seeking volunteers, artists and venues to get involved as it returns for a third year.

Art on the Hill, run by artists Sarah Goodey and Kate Mercer, is a weekend-long event encouraging people to explore Newport through the medium of art.

Snaking its way through the city, the trail features a range of exhibitions, activities, installations and performances and will run from Friday, November 22, until Sunday, November 24.

“People who are new to Newport or have been in Newport for years have really enjoyed the past few years because it has given them a reason to look around and go to places they wouldn’t normally go to,” said Ms Goodey.

“They can do a bit of exploring and really enjoy what we’ve got here - a really creative, buzzing city.”

Ms Goodey said the volunteer-led event would like to hear from venues that are able to host artwork.

Venues can range from private businesses and churches to people’s homes, gardens and garage doors.

Artwork on display at Rogue Fox Coffee House as part of Art on the Hill.

“It could be a really small window on a street – it doesn’t have to be a large space," she said.

“It is fairly flexible.

“We’ve had people let us use their walls or garage doors to post artwork.

“What we ask though, is that the people who are putting a venue forward are able to man them on the day.

“If they wanted to join in, it means that they can be part of the growing arts festival and part of the large and growing creative community.”

They are also keen to hear from anyone with creative inclinations - but you don’t have to be the next Banksy or Pablo Picasso to join in.

“People live in the area or people who have got a connection to the area, schools, groups and residents” are encouraged to get involved, Ms Goodey said.

Art on the Hill exhibition at St Mark's Church, Newport. Picture: christinsleyphotography.co.uk

“The wonderful thing about schools is they’ve got railings and there are all sorts of things you can attach to railings in a creative fashion.

“You can use railings to weave a pattern out of sheet or you can hang some really lovely things in a tree.

“We understand that schools might not want to open on the weekend, but they can still join in.”

The event also needs volunteer help in the week leading up to the event as well as over the weekend.

The deadline for registration to be involved is Friday, October 4.

You can get in touch by emailing: artonthehillnewport@gmail.com or through their Facebook page, tinyurl.com/yyxczpa3