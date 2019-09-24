A DRUG dealer with "a long-standing problem with cannabis" who was arrested following a tip-off to the police has escaped a prison sentence.

Kerry Nolan’s home in Newport’s Clarence Place was raided after a warrant was executed by officers in April 2018.

Christopher Evans, prosecuting, told the city’s crown court they found 18 grams of cannabis with an estimated street value of £220.

He said police also found £790 in cash and mobile phones containing drug-related messages.

Nolan, aged 48, pleaded guilty to offering to supply cannabis and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Mr Evans said she admitted the offences on the basis that she sold drugs to friends to fund her own habit.

Judge Daniel Williams was told that Nolan was a woman of previous good character with no convictions on her record, although she had two cautions for possessing cannabis in 2001 and 2004.

Her offences were committed between March 26, 2018 and April 6, 2018.

Nolan’s barrister Ruth Smith said her client had entered early guilty pleas but the prosecution charged the defendant with a class A offence which they later withdrew.

She added: “The defendant has a long-standing problem with cannabis. She has suffered from significant ill health and used it to self-medicate.

“She has taken steps to rehabilitate with the Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service.”

Miss Smith said unemployed Nolan, who is dependent on benefits, was unfit to perform unpaid work because she had a “spinal condition”.

Judge Williams sentenced the defendant to a community order for 12 months.

Nolan must also observe an electronically-monitored curfew between 7pm and 7am at her home address for eight weeks.

She must pay £115 towards the prosecution’s costs and an £85 victim surcharge at the rate of £20 a fortnight.

The judge also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.