COUNCILLORS in Torfaen have called on the Welsh Government to abandon plans to increase the age at which people are given a free bus pass.

Welsh ministers concerned about the increasing cost of the pass have proposed increasing the eligibility age from 60 to the state pension age, which is currently 65.

But a Torfaen council motion against the move was passed by the authority at a full council meeting on Tuesday, after winning cross-party support.

Put forward by Independent councillor Janet Jones, the motion said increasing the age “will have a detrimental effect on the lives of many of our residents.”

Cllr Jones said the age increase would affect “the most vulnerable residents” in the borough, including those who care for elderly relatives.

“Reliable and accessible transport is so important for older people,” Cllr Jones said.

“They need to retain their independence, they want to be able to get out and about, visit friends and relations and stay connected within their own communities.”

Cllr Jones said the move could also lead to fewer people using bus services, which would result in “more bus routes being cut and more residents being in isolation.”

Leader of the council, Cllr Anthony Hunt, also gave his support to the motion.

Cllr Hunt said the free bus pass was important in tackling social isolation and helping people who may not otherwise be able to get out.

Although acknowledging the Welsh Government has to make “difficult decisions” amid stretched resources, Cllr Hunt said he hoped the effect of any change on the age group concerned is considered.

Cllr Veronica Crick said it was also important to encourage the use of public transport for environmental reasons.

Conservative member Cllr Nick Jones, said it was also an “ideal opportunity” to look at providing bus travel for young people aged over 18.

Currently bus passes end when a young person turns 19, presenting challenges for them to stay in education, Cllr Jones added.

A spokesman for Welsh Government said it remains "committed to the principles which have underpinned the scheme in Wales for more than a decade."

“Changes to the eligibility age will be phased in and we will ensure that universal entitlement is retained," the spokesman added.

"Any person who holds a concessionary pass at the time the changes to the law are made will be completely unaffected.”