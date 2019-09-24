THE first major global event to be held at the new International Convention Centre Wales (ICCW) touched down today in the form of the UK Space Conference 2019.

The three-day event - the most important and influential in the calender for the UK's space industry - opened this morning.

This is the first major event to be held at the new convention centre on the east of Newport, giving the brand new facility to chance to show off what it has to offer.

(UK Space Conference 2019)

The conference brings together key figures from the space community including government, academia and industry to exchange ideas, share plans, develop relationships and seek inspiration to thrive in the new space age.

Famous faces of the astronomical world, such as astronaut Tim Peake, will give talks and take part in seminars throughout the event.

Mr Peake was the first British European Space Agency astronaut to visit the International Space Station, spending six months in space before returning to Earth on June 18, 2016.

(Mars Rover)

He will be speaking on Thursday at 9.50am as part of a session aimed at inspiring the next generation to get involved in the space sector.

Ian Edwards, Chief Executive at ICC Wales said: “Events like the UK Space Conference are why this place was built.

“This is a major event in terms of profits, the amount of people attending and the number of international delegates here.

“It’s hugely important to the centre and to Newport and Wales. It puts us on the map for business tourism. It shows we’re open for business and we have to make a big splash.”

Ken Skates, the Welsh Government's minister for economy and transport, said: “This is an immense facility. This is the finest convention centre in the country. It’s wonderful to welcome the first big event here.

“It’s a huge industry and raises the profile of Wales internationally. It’s a chance for business and government to come together to promote prosperity.”

(Interactive spaceship docking simulation)

In the exhibition hall there was also the chance to get hands-on with some of the cutting-edge technology being developed in the sector.

Visitors can have a virtual reality experience of what it might be like aboard the International Space Station or try their hand at docking spacecraft. A Mars Rover also proved popular with professionals and schoolchildren alike.

Community engagement is something close to the heart of those at the ICC and Mr Edwards continued: “We’ve never underestimated the importance of the NP postcode. We’re excited about local people coming to our events.

“We’ve learnt a lot in 20 years. The more we engage with the community the stronger we become.”