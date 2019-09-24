A CLIMBER climber who fell into a quarry near Chepstow on Saturday evening had to be rescued by a helicopter.

It was reported by Gloucestershire Constabulary that the woman had fallen through trees at Lancaut quarry, near Wintours Leap, and was suspended in a tree.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 5.20pm and road closures were put in place.

Police officers, ambulance crews, the fire service, and the Severn Area Rescue Association (SARA) attended the scene.

A spokesman for SARA said a lifeboat, land search team, swift water and mud team, and rope rescue workers were deployed.

“Thankfully the casualty was able to be transferred by fire service personnel to a point she could be accessed by the coastguard search helicopter, saving a long and potentially muddy carry out,” he said. He added: “We wish the lady a speedy recovery.”

After being rescued from the quarry, the climber was taken to hospital by ambulance with a suspected head injury.