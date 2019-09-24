A WOMAN with Tourette’s syndrome says she has been kicked off a bus twice by the same driver in the past week.

Sara Walding, from Cwmbran, said she feels “victimised” and no longer wants “to go out of the front door”.

Tourette's syndrome is a condition which causes a person to make involuntary sounds and movements - or 'tics'. Around one in ten people with the condition involuntarily swear.

READ MORE:

Ms Walding, 29, who was diagnosed with the condition at six years old, said: “It first happened last week on Thursday.

“I was shouting swear words and (the driver) looked at me and said ‘Excuse me?’

“I said I had Tourette’s and she said ‘That’s no excuse to use language like that’ and told me to get off.”

And, on Monday, September 23 - just five days later - Ms Walding said she was again told to leave the bus by the same driver.

She said: “I got on the bus in Pontypool market square and shouted a swear word and she looked at me and said ‘I suggest you get off’.

“She knew I had Tourette’s because saw me last week.

“I explained I had Tourette’s and she said ‘I don’t want to know, just get off’.

“My dad had to come out of work from Abergavenny to pick me up.

“I was in too much of a state to go on a different bus.

“It was really upsetting.”

Both incidents reportedly happened on the 15T service from Newport to Pontypool, run by Stagecoach.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach in South Wales said: "We have been made aware of the incident that took place yesterday. The operations manager has spoken with the driver in question.

“The driver has been advised of how to deal with the situation in future".

Reflecting on her condition, which is incurable, Ms Walding said: “It was very difficult growing up”.

“It is hard – it makes me not want to go out.”