A NUMBER of Gwent MPs have added their voices to those calling for Boris Johnson to quit as prime minister after it was ruled proroguing Parliament was unlawful.

Earlier today the Supreme Court today unanimously ruled that the prime minister had acted unlawfully when asking the Queen to prorogue Parliament on Monday, September 9.

MPs will now return to work tomorrow, Wednesday.

Mr Johnson - who, for his part, has said "strongly disagrees" with the ruling, but will "respect" the decision - has come under calls to resign following the news.

Among those calling for him to quit was Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds.

“No prime minister who has tendered unlawful advice to Her Majesty the Queen can credibly remain in office,” said the Labour MP.

“The Supreme Court judgment was unanimous and very clear - Boris Johnson’s shutdown of Parliament was unlawful.

“His approach - of acting as he is above the law whilst everyone else abided by it - has been exposed.

“Boris Johnson is not to be trusted.”

Nick Smith, MP for Blaenau Gwent, said he will “be travelling to Parliament first thing to lambaste this useless Tory Government”.

The Labour MP added: “This is a very damaging finding by the Supreme Court against prime minister Johnson.”

But Conservative MP for Monmouth David Davies said he was “surprised and disappointed by the ruling”.

“Obviously the government will return tomorrow, and I do not quite know what that will achieve," he said.

“I would quite like to see a third call for a General Election and see if Labour will accept it.

“I have never ever heard of an opposition refuse a third call for a General Election before.”

Gwent's newest MP, Newport West's Ruth Jones, who was elected in a by-election in April, said she was “looking forward” to “stopping a no-deal Brexit”.

The Labour MP said: “The unanimous decision of the Supreme Court was very clear – prorogation was unlawful.

“It is now up to the Lord Speaker and Mr Speaker (John Bercow) to decide the next steps.

“I am looking forward to getting back to work in Parliament representing all the people of Newport West and stopping a no-deal Brexit.”

And Caerphilly MP Wayne David said Mr Johnson's position as prime minister had become “untenable”.

“The Supreme Court’s judgement is totally damning of Boris Johnson," said the Labour MP.

“The prime minister has lied to Parliament, the country and the Queen.

“He should resign immediately.

“He is not fit to be the prime minister of this country."

Islwyn MP Chris Evans, also Labour, said: “The Supreme Court decision has confirmed what we always knew – that Boris Johnson was wrong to prorogue Parliament.

“I have always been clear that, in the lead-up to October 31, Parliament should be sitting every single day so that we can leave the EU seamlessly.”

Jessica Morden, Labour MP for Newport East, was unavailable for comment.

Reacting to the announcement on Twitter, first minister Mark Drakeford said it was "a huge victory for the rule of law".

"Any normal prime minister would – as a matter of honour – tender their resignation after such a unanimous verdict from the UK’s highest court," he said.

"It is the final straw in a pitiful episode for the country."

And Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called for the prime minister to "consider his position".