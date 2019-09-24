Here's the latest Argus column by Newport City Council leader Cllr Debbie Wilcox:
EARLIER this month I was delighted to be recognised in Theresa May's resignation honours list and later this year I will take up a seat in the House of Lords as a life peer.
My title will be Baroness Wilcox of Newport – and I am utterly proud that it is reflective of the city that means so much to me.
Although I was born in Tylorstown in the Rhondda valley, I have lived in Newport for nearly four decades and without doubt consider the city my home and embedded in my heart.
Following the announcement, I made the very difficult decision to stand down as leader of Newport City Council when I begin full responsibility within the House of Lords.
As I say, Newport is my home and I will remain committed to the city.
However, when I take a role I devote myself to it whole-heartedly.
A council leader needs to immerse them self in the city and work of the authority in order to be able to make informed and difficult decisions.
As I will sit in the House of Lords as a working peer I feel I could not do justice to what are two intensive roles.
I will however continue to serve my ward until the local elections in 2022.
Like many backbench councillors who also have full-time jobs, I feel I can still contribute greatly to my area and deal with ward matters effectively.
Through all my roles – leader of the council, leader of the Welsh Government Association and member of the Local Government Association Executive – I have worked hard to be an ambassador for Newport and Wales.
Our voice needs to be heard at all levels and I will continue that aim in my new role.
When I do step down, the council's Labour Group will elect a new leader.
I am sure that he or she will be as committed to the role as I have been and I urge the residents of Newport to support them and understand the challenges of such a role.
In a climate where local councils have less money than ever to spend on public services, coupled with a considerable increase in demand-led services such as care and social services – even balancing the books is a real challenge.
I know that some people will not have approved of all of the decisions I made while at the helm – but be assured that it is no easy job and every decision has been made with the city at its heart.
