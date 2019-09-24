Here's the latest Argus column by Newport City Council leader Cllr Debbie Wilcox:

EARLIER this month I was delighted to be recognised in Theresa May's resignation honours list and later this year I will take up a seat in the House of Lords as a life peer.

My title will be Baroness Wilcox of Newport – and I am utterly proud that it is reflective of the city that means so much to me.

Although I was born in Tylorstown in the Rhondda valley, I have lived in Newport for nearly four decades and without doubt consider the city my home and embedded in my heart.

Following the announcement, I made the very difficult decision to stand down as leader of Newport City Council when I begin full responsibility within the House of Lords.

As I say, Newport is my home and I will remain committed to the city.

However, when I take a role I devote myself to it whole-heartedly.

A council leader needs to immerse them self in the city and work of the authority in order to be able to make informed and difficult decisions.

As I will sit in the House of Lords as a working peer I feel I could not do justice to what are two intensive roles.

I will however continue to serve my ward until the local elections in 2022.

Like many backbench councillors who also have full-time jobs, I feel I can still contribute greatly to my area and deal with ward matters effectively.

Through all my roles – leader of the council, leader of the Welsh Government Association and member of the Local Government Association Executive – I have worked hard to be an ambassador for Newport and Wales.

Our voice needs to be heard at all levels and I will continue that aim in my new role.

When I do step down, the council's Labour Group will elect a new leader.

I am sure that he or she will be as committed to the role as I have been and I urge the residents of Newport to support them and understand the challenges of such a role.

In a climate where local councils have less money than ever to spend on public services, coupled with a considerable increase in demand-led services such as care and social services – even balancing the books is a real challenge.

I know that some people will not have approved of all of the decisions I made while at the helm – but be assured that it is no easy job and every decision has been made with the city at its heart.